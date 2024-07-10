Nationals aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Mets

Washington Nationals (42-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (45-45, third in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (42-50, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (45-45, third in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-8, 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (5-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -193, Nationals +162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to end their three-game slide with a victory over the New York Mets.

New York has a 22-25 record in home games and a 45-45 record overall. The Mets have a 38-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Washington has a 22-26 record in road games and a 42-50 record overall. The Nationals are 28-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has a .253 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 26 doubles and 16 home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs while hitting .276 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .254 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shintaro Fujinami: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

