Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Mets face the Nationals…

Mets face the Nationals looking to break road slide

The Associated Press

April 26, 2025, 4:06 AM

New York Mets (18-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-14, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (0-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -179, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Washington is 8-5 in home games and 12-14 overall. The Nationals have hit 27 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

New York has a 6-7 record on the road and an 18-8 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Dylan Crews is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Peter Morgan Alonso leads the Mets with a .333 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-42 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Orlando Diaz: day-to-day (hip), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up