Mets face the Nationals looking to break road slide

New York Mets (18-8, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-14, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Nationals: Brad Lord (0-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -179, Nationals +149; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Washington Nationals looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Washington is 8-5 in home games and 12-14 overall. The Nationals have hit 27 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

New York has a 6-7 record on the road and an 18-8 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank 10th in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). Dylan Crews is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Peter Morgan Alonso leads the Mets with a .333 batting average, and has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-42 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Orlando Diaz: day-to-day (hip), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

