Mets bring 7-game win streak into matchup with the Nationals

New York Mets (18-7, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (11-14, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (3-1, 0.79 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -174, Nationals +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets are looking to prolong a seven-game win streak with a victory against the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 11-14 overall and 7-5 at home. The Nationals have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.

New York is 18-7 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Mets are 7-2 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has eight home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI while hitting .247 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 13-for-42 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Peter Morgan Alonso has a .341 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 11 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Francisco Lindor is 17-for-43 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mets: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul Sterling DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Brzykcy: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Edwin Orlando Diaz: day-to-day (hip), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

