Nationals Notebook: Month of maybes

Last Tuesday, the Nationals moved over .500 for the first time since July 2021 with a 3-0 shutout of the Orioles, an achievement not lost on Kyle Finnegan.

Eddie Rosario #8 of the Washington Nationals follows through on his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 11, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Winslow Townson) Eddie Rosario #8 of the Washington Nationals follows through on his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 11, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Winslow Townson) Baby steps are just that: baby steps. Big in the moment that they happen, but nothing more than a signpost on the way to something far more important.

“This one for whatever reason felt a little more meaningful,” closer Kyle Finnegan said. “It’s been a while since we’ve been over .500, and we’ve been putting in all of the work necessary behind the scenes and to see it start to come to fruition has been exciting.”

But three losses in four games has the Nats right where they’ve been for most of the time since they won the World Series, and manager Davey Martinez knows that this team is only a rough patch away from seeing the division cellar that has been their home since 2019.

“I don’t look at the record, I’m just worried about going 1-0 (every day). It’s nice though,” Martinez said. “We’re playing well, but we have long way to go.”

Digesting the Division: Philadelphia (28-13) has opened up a two-game lead as they’ve continued to win minus the injured Trea Turner (J.T. Realmuto is hitting .423 in Turner’s No. 2 spot of the lineup).

Atlanta (24-13) has won consecutive series to remain tied in the loss column with the Phillies but a Braves’ big bat has been somewhat silent this year: Austin Riley after three consecutive seasons hitting 30+ homers is on pace for 13 at this time.

The New York Mets (19-20) and Washington (19-20) are tied for third, with the Mets heading across the Atlantic for the London Series this weekend to face Philadelphia.

Miami (11-31) used an extra-inning victory Sunday over Philadelphia to avoid getting swept while also snapping their losing streak at five. Previous losing streaks this year have been seven and nine games, so I guess they’re trending in the right direction.

Break up the Birds: Baltimore (26-13) even with their split in DC is on pace to win 108 games this year. Only the 1969 AL champs (who lost to the Mets) have posted a better mark in team history. Next up: series with the 1977 expansion duo, last-place Toronto and AL West-leading Seattle.

Diamonds Direct Diamond King of the Week: Eddie Rosario might be “Mister May.” The outfielder is hitting .409 this month and batted .467 last week with three homers and five RBI.

Last Week’s Heroes: Joey Meneses may have batted .190, but he’s the only other National to homer. Trevor Williams tossed five scoreless innings for his fourth win of the season, dropping his ERA to 1.96. Patrick Corbin posted his first win of the season while allowing one run over five frames. And Kyle Finnegan secured his MLB-best 12th save in 13 chances this year.

Last Week’s Humbled: A rough week for the bats included Keibert Ruiz (.188) still trying to find his groove, while Jacob Young (.077) has become an anvil atop the batting order. But one gives a semi-pass to players at defensive positions, while designated hitter/third baseman Nick Senzel hit .100.

Game to Watch: Tuesday evening the Nats play the Chicago White Sox with rookie Mitchell Parker (2-1, 2.67 ERA) looking to stop a recent trend (five runs allowed in 11 innings over his last two starts) while the Pale Hose pitch a guy who knows what it’s like to swim against the current in D.C.: Erick Fedde was in the mix to be Washington’s fifth starter in 2020-22 but went 15-26 in that span with an ERA of 5.42 and spent last season in South Korea. Fedde is on fire this year, posting a 3-0 record with an ERA of 3.00. While it’s nice to see a former First Round pick for the Nats find himself, it’ll also be fun to see Parker adjust to lineups that have adjusted to him.

Game to Miss: The Nationals wrap up their road trip with three games at Philadelphia. Zack Wheeler starts Friday and Aaron Nola pitches Sunday, meaning Saturday’s game against Christopher Sanchez is the least compelling. Add into the mix that the Preakness has Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan competing, and the Black Eyed Susans sing the siren song.

