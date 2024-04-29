Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals take 4-game road…

Nationals take 4-game road win streak into game against the Marlins

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (13-14, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-23, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-2, 4.55 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Marlins -152, Nationals +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Miami Marlins trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Miami has gone 2-14 at home and 6-23 overall. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 9-6 record in road games and a 13-14 record overall. The Nationals are 8-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with five home runs while slugging .437. Luis Arraez is 15-for-42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has six home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI while hitting .296 for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 15-for-36 with three doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Garcia: 15-Day IL (influenza), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up