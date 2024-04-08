Giants host the Nationals to open 3-game series

Washington Nationals (3-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-6) San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-0,…

Washington Nationals (3-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-6)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-0, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, five strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -245, Nationals +199; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

San Francisco went 79-83 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Giants slugged .383 with a .312 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

Washington went 71-91 overall and 37-44 in road games last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 5.03 ERA while averaging 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Giants: Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (hand), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

