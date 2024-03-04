Washington Nationals offering $5 tickets — but only for DC residents

The Washington Nationals had an annual tradition of offering fans cheaper tickets. But this year, those $5 tickets — some 400 available on game day — will be limited to D.C. residents.

The “District Tickets” are available for all games at Nationals Park. The seats are in sections 401 and 402.

In an email sent to WTOP, Nationals spokesperson Gabrielle Scheder-Bieschin said that it gives the team a “chance to say, ‘Thank you,’ to our neighbors within the District for their support throughout the years and during the 2024 season.”

The $5 tickets can be purchased at the Nationals Park Box office located on N Street SE. You can buy them Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in March on a first come, first served basis. Check the box office hours after March 31.

You will need to show proof, such as a driver’s license or passport, that you live in the District in order to get those tickets, the team said. You can purchase the District Tickets for up to four games and you can buy up to four tickets per game.

The tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark app, and you will need an active MLB account to access them.

For non-D. C. residents, single-game tickets will begin at $9 per game.

The Nationals’ 2024 regular season home opener will be on Monday, April 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

