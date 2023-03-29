Get to the park early for cheap Nats tickets

There's also a catch: You need to get to the ballpark early.

Opening day for the Washington Nationals is Thursday, and if you want to hit a few games this season and not break the bank, there’s a way to get some cheaper tickets.

While you may not know anyone in the starting lineup this year, a $5 Grandstand ticket may help the season go down a little better (the Nationals have the second worst World Series odds in the league).

Nats Park has offered these tickets for years, and they are in sections 401 and 402. There are only a few hundred available for each game, and it is first-come, first-serve, so arrive early when park gates open.

With those extra savings, you can afford an extra beer, hot dog or cherry blossom-themed ice cream.

When you head to the box office, make sure you have the MLB Ball Park App and account because there are no physical tickets.