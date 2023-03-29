Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Get to the park…

Get to the park early for cheap Nats tickets

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

March 29, 2023, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Opening day for the Washington Nationals is Thursday, and if you want to hit a few games this season and not break the bank, there’s a way to get some cheaper tickets.

But there’s also a catch: You need to get to the ballpark early.

While you may not know anyone in the starting lineup this year, a $5 Grandstand ticket may help the season go down a little better (the Nationals have the second worst World Series odds in the league).

Nats Park has offered these tickets for years, and they are in sections 401 and 402. There are only a few hundred available for each game, and it is first-come, first-serve, so arrive early when park gates open.

With those extra savings, you can afford an extra beer, hot dog or cherry blossom-themed ice cream.

When you head to the box office, make sure you have the MLB Ball Park App and account because there are no physical tickets.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Luke Lukert | nats

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up