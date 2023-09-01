Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals play in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (67-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-73, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Friday, 7:05…

Miami Marlins (67-67, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (62-73, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -161, Nationals +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 62-73 overall and 29-37 at home. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Miami is 67-67 overall and 29-36 in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .258, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas leads Washington with 20 home runs while slugging .466. Carter Kieboom is 8-for-30 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 27 doubles, three triples and five home runs while hitting .349 for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 8-for-39 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .203 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lane Thomas: day-to-day (back), Carl Edwards Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Stone Garrett: 60-Day IL (leg), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (hip), Andrew Nardi: day-to-day (hand), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.