TRUMP CHARGED IN GEORGIA: Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail | Fans show support | Indictments explained | Supporter charged in Atlanta and Maryland | Importance of the mug shot
Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Marlins host the Nationals…

Marlins host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

August 25, 2023, 4:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (59-69, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (65-63, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-0, 7.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (7-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -212, Nationals +175; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Miami has a 37-27 record at home and a 65-63 record overall. The Marlins have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Washington is 30-33 on the road and 59-69 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 6-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 33 home runs while slugging .503. Jake Burger is 16-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 31 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 14-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by four runs

Nationals: 7-3, .263 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (illness), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (rib), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Stone Garrett: 10-Day IL (leg), Keibert Ruiz: day-to-day (head), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up