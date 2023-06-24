Live Radio
Padres host the Nationals, try to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

June 24, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (28-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (37-39, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -200, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

San Diego has a 37-39 record overall and a 20-20 record in home games. The Padres rank fifth in the NL with 92 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington has a 28-47 record overall and a 15-20 record in road games. The Nationals have a 22-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Padres hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 19 doubles and 14 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14-for-38 with six doubles, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas leads Washington with 12 home runs while slugging .493. Riley Adams is 5-for-18 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .268 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

