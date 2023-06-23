Nationals visit the Padres to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (28-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (36-39, fourth in the NL West) San Diego;…

Washington Nationals (28-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (36-39, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-2, 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -277, Nationals +227; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Washington Nationals to open a three-game series.

San Diego has a 36-39 record overall and a 19-20 record in home games. The Padres are 5-13 in games decided by one run.

Washington has a 15-19 record on the road and a 28-46 record overall. The Nationals have a 17-36 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 13 home runs, 67 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .268 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 37 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 11-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 2-8, .262 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.