Nationals Notebook: June swoon in full bloom

June has not been kind to the Washington Nationals. D.C.'s baseball team has started this month 3-11 by scoring 50 runs while posting a team ERA of 5.17. WTOP's Dave Preston attempts to explain what is going on.

Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas hits a two-run homer during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon)

June has not been kind to the Nationals: After finishing 14-15 in May (the closest they’ve been to a winning month since June 2021), Washington started this month 3-11 by scoring 50 runs (27th in MLB) while posting a team ERA of 5.17 (26th in the big leagues).

They were fortunate not to have been swept by first place Atlanta last Sunday and escaped the brooms at defending World Series champ Houston.

They weren’t able to avoid getting swept Sunday by a plucky Marlins team that, despite the fourth-worst run differential in the NL, is currently leading the Wild Card race. Miami may revert to form eventually, but they’re not doing it anytime soon while the Nats have dug themselves a deeper crater under .500 and in last place.

Blame a lineup that’s efficient (seventh best in batting averages for the year) but not effective (seventh lowest in runs scored this season). During the weekend sweep, they went 4-21 with runners in scoring position.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (46-26) has won six in a row to improve a season-high 20 games over .500 and owns a five game lead. The Braves have seven players with 10+ homers, and while Matt Olson leads the team with 20 it’s Ozzie Albies who provides the top RBI bat with 52. Miami (41-31) is 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2011.

Philadelphia (38-34) has won six in a row and while Bryce Harper’s power hasn’t shown itself lately (zero homers in June) he’s scored 27 runs on 40 games played this year (pace for 100+ per a full-season). The New York Mets (33-38) were 45-26 at this time last year and their June swoon (4-11 now) is similar to the Nats (Mets rank 27th in batting average, 23rd in team ERA). But the Mets did take two of three from the Yankees last week and they remain five and a half games better than the last place Nationals (27-43).

Break up the Birds: Orioles (44-27) avoided getting swept by the Chicago Cubs Sunday with a 6-3 win at Wrigley Field. They also may have found their leadoff hitter in Austin Hays who’s batting .381 from the No. 1 spot in the order (even though he has just five walks to 19 strikeouts). This week the O’s have two games in Tampa Bay against the first place Rays (you can call them that).

Last Week’s Heroes: Lane Thomas hit .360 with two homers and five RBI while Jeimer Candelario batted .316. MacKenzie Gore allowed 5.2 scoreless innings in his lone start while Jordan Weems threw 3.2 scoreless innings of relief over three appearances. Cory Abbott may have saved the other bullpen arms by logging three innings in relief Sunday.

Last Week’s Humbled: Alex Call went 0-for-9 at the plate before being optioned to AAA Rochester due to Victor Robles’ return to the roster. CJ Abrams batting .111 stings a little but his true value is in the field making plays at shortstop; Joey Meneses hitting .211 while playing a position that demands production at the plate is more troubling. Trevor Williams allowed five runs over 4.1 innings in his start while Patrick Corbin lost both of his outings. Chad Kuhl and Thaddeus Ward each allowed four runs over three relief innings.

Game to Watch: this weekend the team visits San Diego where Juan Soto is hitting .220 this year (miss D.C. yet?) and my favorite match-up is Saturday for multiple reasons. First, the Nats are slated to start Josiah Gray and despite a rough he still owns the best ERA in the rotation. Second, the Padres will pitch Michael Wacha (I still recall a gem he tossed as a rookie for St. Louis in 2013 against the Nats) who’s off to an outstanding start with a 7-2 record and a 2.89 ERA. Lastly, this west coast game gets underway at 8:40 p.m.-late enough to enjoy a full day outside but early enough to not be gassed for the next day.

Game to Miss: Thursday the Nats play their make-up game against Arizona that was postponed due to poor air quality. Makeup games don’t have the same buzz that the original has because, well…it is a makeup game. Ever try to re-heat a soufflé? Plus we get rookie Jake Irvin and his 5.25 ERA. Crossword by the pool looks even better.

