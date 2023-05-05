Live Radio
Nationals take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Diamondbacks

The Associated Press

May 5, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (13-18, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-4, 2.67 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -190, Nationals +159; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 8-6 in home games and 17-14 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington is 7-6 in road games and 13-18 overall. The Nationals have a 3-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker ranks third on the Diamondbacks with 13 extra base hits (six doubles and seven home runs). Ketel Marte is 10-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Call has three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 7-for-29 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

