Nationals bring road losing streak into matchup with the Phillies

Washington Nationals (20-24, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (33-14, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -250, Nationals +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals travel to the Philadelphia Phillies looking to end a four-game road skid.

Philadelphia is 33-14 overall and 18-8 at home. The Phillies have gone 12-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has gone 13-14 on the road and 20-24 overall. The Nationals have a 16-8 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 17 extra base hits (seven doubles and 10 home runs). Bryson Stott is 13-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with seven home runs while slugging .494. Eddie Rosario is 10-for-30 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .195 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (foot), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yunior Marte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (heel), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

