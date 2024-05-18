Harper, Clemens lift Phillies to 4-3 win over Nationals in 10 innings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Kody Clemens tied it with…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th inning after Kody Clemens tied it with a home run with two outs in the ninth, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

Bryson Stott also homered for Philadelphia, which has won or split each of its last 14 series. The Phillies (33-14) have the most wins in baseball and will go for the three-game series sweep on Sunday.

“We’re never out,” Harper said. “You play 27 outs for a reason, and we do a great job with that. We have all the confidence in the world in every guy’s ability in this clubhouse.”

CJ Abrams and Ildemaro Vargas each had three hits for the Nationals, who have lost four straight and six of seven.

“We had a chance to put the game away early, and we just didn’t do it,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said.

With runners on second and third and one out in the 10th, Harper drove a 1-2 splitter from Washington closer Kyle Finnegan (1-3) into center field to drive in Johan Rojas. The two-time MVP threw both hands in the air when he reached first base, where he was mobbed by teammates.

“They fight and they don’t give up,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “They never think they’re done until the last out. This is the character of the ballclub.”

Finnegan retired the first two batters in the ninth before Clemens drove a 1-0, 98 mph fastball into the seats in right-center.

“I thought it was too low,” Clemens said. “Luckily it kept going. That feeling is second to none. It was awesome.”

In limited action this season, Clemens is 7 for 23 (.304) with a double, three homers and eight RBIs.

“It’s been great,” Clemens said. “Whenever my name is called, I try to stay as ready as I can.”

Finnegan entered tied for the major-league lead with 13 saves and had his second blown save.

“As good as (Finnegan) has been, I’m not going to fault him for today,” Martinez said. “He’s been outstanding.”

Gregory Soto (1-1) pitched a scoreless top of the 10th.

The Nationals went ahead 3-2 in the top of the ninth. With two outs and runners on second and third, Jesse Winker drove the first pitch off Orion Kerkering to center field to score pinch-runner Nasim Nuñez. Eddie Rosario kept the inning alive by beating out a potential double play one batter earlier. The play was reviewed, but first-base umpire Nick Mahrley’s safe call was confirmed by replay.

The game was delayed 26 minutes at the start due to rain on a cool, misty evening in Philadelphia.

After the Nationals went up 2-1 in the fifth on Abrams’ RBI single to right, Stott tied it in the seventh with a drive to right field that ended the night for starter MacKenzie Gore.

Gore didn’t allow a hit until Harper’s leadoff single to start the fourth and left after surrendering two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. The lefty lowered his ERA to 2.91.

Washington started the game with three straight singles off Cristopher Sánchez, the last of which was an RBI hit by Joey Meneses. Sánchez settled down after that, giving up two runs and eight hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Phillies lefty Matt Strahm kept the Nationals off the board in the eighth to extend his scoreless streak to 18 ⅔ consecutive innings, with 30 strikeouts and one walk on the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker threw a side session before Saturday’s game. Walker exited in the fourth inning of Thursday’s game with a bruised left foot after getting hit by a liner from the Mets’ Starling Marte. X-rays were negative. … SS Trea Turner (strained left hamstring) is expected to take grounders before Sunday’s game against Washington. Turner was injured on May 3 and is expected to miss at least four more weeks.

Nationals: 2B Luis García Jr. (heel) was out of the lineup for the second straight day.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up their three-game series on Sunday when Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (5-2, 3.10) opposes Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.94).

