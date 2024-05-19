Police officer shoots man after being stabbed in the neck in Northwest DC

A man and an officer were injured in an incident in Northwest D.C. on Saturday morning.

The suspect involved in the incident has been identified as Jonathan Jefferson, 28, of Northwest D.C. He was placed under arrest for four counts of Assault on a Police Officer.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Police said Jefferson was in “mental distress” and the Department of Behavior Health was called to the scene, D.C. police said in a news release.

When police attempted to take Jefferson into custody, he stabbed an officer in the neck.

Police said an officer used a Taser on Jefferson, “which did not take effect.”

The officer then shot Jefferson, police said.

“That individual received medical service on the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Second District Police Commander Tatjana Savoy. “The member that was stabbed in his neck received treatment on the scene.”

Four police officers are on administrative leave pending investigation.

Jefferson was charged with assault on police, the news release said.

The department said that body-worn camera footage of the shooting will be released, following D.C. law.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.

