Meneses leads Nationals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (14-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (10-17, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (2-1, 3.21 ERA, .93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -139, Nationals +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs after Joey Meneses had four hits on Sunday in a 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Washington is 10-17 overall and 3-11 at home. Nationals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago has a 6-5 record in road games and a 14-13 record overall. The Cubs have gone 11-6 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Washington with four home runs while slugging .404. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 10 home runs while slugging .641. Cody Bellinger is 14-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.