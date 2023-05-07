Meneses’ homer in 9th lifts Nationals to 9-8 win over Dbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Miguel Castro and had four RBIs,…

PHOENIX (AP) — Joey Meneses hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Miguel Castro and had four RBIs, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 9-8 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Nationals rallied from a four-run deficit to take the lead in the ninth inning Saturday night, only to lose 8-7 when the Diamondbacks rallied in the bottom half.

Arizona took an 8-6 lead into the ninth inning on Sunday behind Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s two homers and four RBIs.

Luis Garcia opened the ninth inning with a double off Castro (1-1) and Keibert Ruiz followed with a single. Meneses turned quickly on a pitch by Castro and sent it into the seats in left to put the Nationals ahead.

Erasmo Ramírez (2-1) didn’t allow a baserunner in 1 1/3 innings and Hunter Harvey worked around a walk in ninth for his first save since 2019 at Double-A Bowie to prevent Arizona’s first sweep of the Nationals since 2009.

Washington trailed by four runs after six innings, cutting the lead to 7-5 against Kevin Ginkel on Ruiz’s fielder’s choice and Meneses’ run-scoring single. Another Washington run came in when Ildemaro Vargas hit into a double play in the eighth.

Gurriel, who had the tying homer Saturday night, hit a solo shot off Trevor Williams in second inning and followed with a three-run shot off Andres Machado in the fifth.

Christian Walker also homered for Arizona.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: CF Victor Robles was out of the lineup after injuring his back on a slide in the fourth inning Saturday night. … 3B Jeimer Candelario was out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hospitalized briefly for dehydration following Friday’s game. He’s expected to start Monday. … The Nationals reinstated INF Carter Kieboom from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Jake Irvin (0-0, 2.08 ERA) makes his second big league start Monday to kick off a three-game series at San Francisco.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.53) is 2-0 with a 1.53 ERA in two career starts against Miami heading into the opener of a three-game series against the Marlins on Monday.

