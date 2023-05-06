Live Radio
Diamondbacks face the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

May 6, 2023, 3:59 AM

Washington Nationals (13-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-14, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-0, 6.52 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, four strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -145, Nationals +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Washington Nationals.

Arizona has a 9-6 record in home games and an 18-14 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 8-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Washington is 13-19 overall and 7-7 on the road. The Nationals have a 6-14 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has seven home runs, seven walks and 25 RBI while hitting .272 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 14-for-32 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits (seven doubles and four home runs). Alex Call is 9-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

