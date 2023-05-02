Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Cubs face the Nationals…

Cubs face the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (15-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (10-18, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -144, Nationals +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Washington Nationals.

Washington is 10-18 overall and 3-12 in home games. The Nationals have an 8-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 15-13 overall and 7-5 in road games. The Cubs have hit 39 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI while hitting .280 for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-45 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has five doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .323 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 10-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Cubs: Yan Gomes: day-to-day (head), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up