1 man killed after police shooting in Silver Spring, was allegedly assaulting mother

An hourslong barricade in Silver Spring, Maryland, ended with a man killed by Montgomery County police officers early Thursday morning.

The situation began at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday evening after police received a call by a family member about a person in distress inside an apartment located in the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive in Fairland. Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said a man armed with a gun was inside the apartment with his mother.

The attorney general’s office clarified in a release on Friday that the caller lived in the apartment and told police that their brother was assaulting their mother, while armed with a gun.

Once officers were at the scene, gunshots were heard inside the apartment. Additional law enforcement, including a SWAT team, were called to the apartment building as patrol officers began negotiating with the brother.

At some point after 2 a.m. Thursday, police decided to enter the apartment.

“A decision was made by Montgomery County police to enter the apartment, where SWAT engaged the subject and he was shot by officers,” Goff outlined during a news conference.

The release clarified that SWAT officers had encountered the brother and gave him commands to stand down before one officer shot him multiple times. Officers gave the man medical aid and called emergency medical services.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His mother also received treatment at a hospital and was released, according to the attorney general’s office. No officers or any other residents were injured.

The attorney general’s office said a handgun was recovered near the man.

Thomas Lester of the Maryland Attorney General Independent Investigations Division said all officers involved in the shooting were wearing their body cameras. The footage will be reviewed and released to the public within 20 business days.

“What happens next is ultimately, our attorneys and investigators will conduct a legal analysis of this morning’s shooting. That information is put together in a report that is ultimately sent up to the attorney general for review and then our findings will be made public,” Lester said during.

The division will be releasing the names of the man and involved officers within two days of the incident, unless they believe an officer’s safety is at risk.

Per Maryland law, the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division will handle the investigation going forward.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

