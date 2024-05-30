Live Radio
Nationals play the Braves with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

May 30, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (25-29, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-22, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-0, 2.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Raymond Kerr (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -222, Nationals +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 17-10 record in home games and a 31-22 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

Washington is 25-29 overall and 15-16 in road games. The Nationals are 18-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .308 batting average, and has 10 doubles, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. Michael Harris II is 11-for-38 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams has 10 doubles, four triples and nine home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 13-for-32 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Nationals: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (knee), Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

