Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals Wednesday

The Associated Press

May 29, 2024, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (24-29, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (31-21, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -156, Nationals +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

Atlanta has gone 17-9 in home games and 31-21 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in the majors.

Washington has a 14-16 record on the road and a 24-29 record overall. The Nationals have gone 17-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .309 batting average, and has 10 doubles, 16 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI. Michael Harris II is 11-for-39 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Abrams leads Washington with nine home runs while slugging .488. Jesse Winker is 9-for-29 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain)

Nationals: Josiah Gray: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

