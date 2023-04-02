TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Experts weigh in | Meet the judge | Biden stays silent
Nationals try to avoid series sweep against the Braves

The Associated Press

April 2, 2023, 3:00 AM

Atlanta Braves (2-0) vs. Washington Nationals (0-2)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jared Shuster (0-0); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -191, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play in the final game of a three-game series. The Braves will sweep the series with a victory.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season and totaled 136 home runs.

Atlanta had a 101-61 record overall and a 46-35 record in road games last season. The Braves slugged .443 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.5 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

