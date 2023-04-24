Nationals Notebook: Heating up in the cold

In this week's Nationals Notebook, WTOP's Dave Preston reviews Washington's series against Baltimore and Minnesota and recaps individual performances.

Well wouldn’t you know it took playing games in thirty-something degree weather for the Washington Nationals bats to finally heat up?

After getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles — getting shut out by a team whose starter’s ERA was 28th to begin the week and allowing Dean Kremer’s ERA to drop from 9.49 to 6.16 — the Nats took two of three in frigid Minnesota (in the forties is cold and in the fifties is crisp for those scoring at home) before coming up short in the series finale as the bats returned to their 2023 form (stranding nine after going 1 of 6 with runners in scoring position).

No sweep, but it was their first series win since mid-September of 2022 (they dropped five straight series to end last year and had one split with Colorado in their first six series of 2023).

Now this week, the Nats go for consecutive series wins, which last happened last year on Labor Day weekend.

Digesting the Division: Atlanta (14-8) leads the NL East despite a four-game losing streak because the New York Mets (14-9) fell Sunday night at San Francisco. The Mets have dropped two in a row but boast the bat of Pete Alonso (10 homers with 23 RBI). Miami (12-10) is in third place despite an offense that ranks 29th in the majors in runs scored (their 72 is four less than a Nats team that’s been shut out four times). Philadelphia (11-12) has won three straight but are the opposite of the Marlins with a 4.82 team ERA. The Nationals (7-14) are three games out of fourth place and have resided in the East cellar since April 11. For comparison, the 2022 bunch last avoided fifth place on April 21.

Break up the Birds: On Sunday, the Orioles defeated Detroit 2-1 in ten innings on a wild pitch. The 14-7 Birds went 5-0 for the week while outscoring opponents 14-3. The pitching that had issues entering their series with the Nationals posted a 0.59 ERA against the Nats and Detroit. But the 14-7 that would lead three divisions and be tied for the lead in a fourth (and tied in the loss column in a fifth) is only good enough for second place in the AL East (4.5 games behind Tampa Bay). Such is life in the baseball’s best division (all five teams in the AL East boast winning records).

Last Week’s Heroes: Joey Meneses hit his first homer of the year and drove in three, while CJ Abrams also homered with three RBI. Victor Robles scored a team-high five runs and among qualified hitters is batting a team-high .290. Anthony Banda tossed three scoreless innings over three games while Mason Thompson tallied a win while tossing 4.1 scoreless innings over two games.

Last Week’s Humbled: Hobie Harris allowed three runs in two innings pitched over two games. Lane Thomas hit .118 with seven strikeouts while Luis Garcia batted .158. Victor Robles failed to run on a bunt he thought was foul but wound up leading into a double play.

Game to Watch: On Wednesday, Mackenzie Gore (2-1, 3.43 ERA) takes to the mound at Citi Field against Kodai Senga (3-0, 4.29). Senga has allowed eight runs over his last 9.2 innings pitched while Gore is coming off his first loss (allowing three runs over six frames) as a National. But I’m buying into the upside of both this Wednesday. Sadly, David Peterson won’t be pitching in this series.

Game to Miss: I know Friday is Fedora Giveaway Night at the ballpark, but Chad Kuhl has (0-1, 7.36 ERA) yet to find his groove this year. Even on a day when the Nats put 10 runs on the board, the veteran tossed only 3.2 innings. Pittsburgh counters with Rich Hill, who didn’t get the win started a pivotal Game Five for the Dodgers in the 2016 NLDS at Nationals Park. I can avoid the magical memories.