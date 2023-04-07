TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | What's next | Photos
Nationals look to stop 4-game skid, take on the Rockies

The Associated Press

April 7, 2023, 3:01 AM

Washington Nationals (1-6) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-4)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (0-0); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rockies -127, Nationals +106; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to stop a four-game skid with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado had a 68-94 record overall and a 41-40 record in home games last season. The Rockies batted .254 as a team in the 2022 season with a .713 OPS.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 29-52 record on the road last season. The Nationals scored 3.7 runs per game while allowing 5.3 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (anxiety), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (hernia), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

