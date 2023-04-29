2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals host the Pirates…

Nationals host the Pirates to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 29, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-15, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -135, Nationals +115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Washington has a 9-15 record overall and a 2-9 record in home games. The Nationals have a 7-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has an 18-8 record overall and a 9-4 record on the road. The Pirates have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has four doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 15-for-45 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has six doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 9-1, .295 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up