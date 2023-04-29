Nationals host the Pirates to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-15, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 1:05…

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-15, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Washington has a 9-15 record overall and a 2-9 record in home games. The Nationals have a 7-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Pittsburgh has an 18-8 record overall and a 9-4 record on the road. The Pirates have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .258.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keibert Ruiz has four doubles and two home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 15-for-45 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has six doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 12-for-40 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 9-1, .295 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

