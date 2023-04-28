2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Start of Nats 3-game…

Start of Nats 3-game series at home against the Pirates postponed

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 3:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UPDATE, 4/28/2022, 3 p.m.: Friday night’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a split-admission doubleheader.

 

Earlier

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-15, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Rich Hill (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -126, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to start a three-game series.

Washington is 9-15 overall and 2-9 at home. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Pittsburgh has an 18-8 record overall and a 9-4 record in road games. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with four home runs while slugging .394. Joey Meneses is 15-for-45 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has six doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 12-for-40 with three doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 9-1, .295 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Wil Crowe: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up