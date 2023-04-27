Mets take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Nationals

Washington Nationals (9-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (14-11, second in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (9-14, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (14-11, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mets: Joey Lucchesi (1-0, .00 ERA, .86 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -235, Nationals +194; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to end a four-game slide when they take on the Washington Nationals.

New York has gone 4-4 at home and 14-11 overall. The Mets have hit 26 total home runs to rank 10th in the NL.

Washington is 9-14 overall and 7-5 in road games. The Nationals have a 3-5 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with a .337 batting average, and has six doubles, two home runs, 17 walks and 13 RBI. Jeff McNeil is 15-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has four home runs, five walks and 12 RBI while hitting .245 for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

Nationals: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.