How to watch Nationals’ 2023 spring training: Schedule, times, radio info

Nats' 2023 spring training schedule: Dates, times, broadcasts originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The sports calendar has officially turned to baseball season. Spring training is just getting underway and soon exhibition games will follow.

For the Nationals, that means a full slate of 28 Grapefruit League games this spring followed by one final tune-up game against the Yankees in D.C. on March 28.

Here’s a look at the Nationals’ spring training schedule.

Nationals’ 2023 spring training schedule

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday, Feb. 25 @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (The Team 980)

Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m. – split squad (Nationals.com)

Sunday, Feb. 26 @ Mets, 1:10 p.m. – split squad

Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 @ Yankees, 1:05 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, March 2 vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 3 @ Mets, 1:10 p.m. (Nationals.com)

Saturday, March 4 vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (The Team 980)

Sunday, March 5 @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

Tuesday, March 7 @ Marlins, 1:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8 @ Tigers, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 10 vs. Marlins, 6:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

Saturday, March 11 vs. Mets, 7:05 p.m. (MASN/The Team 980)

Sunday, March 12 @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

Monday, March 13 vs. Astros, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14 @ Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 15 @ Marlins, 1:10 p.m.

Thursday, March 16 vs. Mets, 6:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

Friday, March 17 @ Astros, 1:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

Saturday, March 18 vs. Marlins, 1:05 p.m. (MASN/106.7 The Fan)

Sunday, March 19 vs. Tigers, 1:05 p.m. (The Team 980)

Monday, March 20 vs. Mets, 6:05 p.m. (106.7 The Fan)

Tuesday, March 21 @ Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. (Nationals.com)

Wednesday, March 22 vs. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 23 @ Astros, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, March 24 vs. Cardinals, 6:05 p.m. (MASN)

Saturday, March 25 vs. Astros, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 26 @ Marlins, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28 vs. Yankees, 12:05 p.m. at Nationals Park (MASN/106.7 The Fan)