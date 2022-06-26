SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Washington Nationals » Rangers and Nationals meet…

Rangers and Nationals meet in series rubber match

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (26-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (34-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Tetreault (1-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Texas is 34-36 overall and 17-19 at home. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Washington has a 14-22 record on the road and a 26-48 record overall. The Nationals are 19-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .227 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .307 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 11 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Luis Garcia is 10-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (undisclosed), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up