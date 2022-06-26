Rangers and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington Nationals (26-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (34-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jackson Tetreault (1-1, 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, four strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -163, Nationals +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Texas is 34-36 overall and 17-19 at home. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Washington has a 14-22 record on the road and a 26-48 record overall. The Nationals are 19-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .227 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 13-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .307 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 11 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Luis Garcia is 10-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by one run

Nationals: 3-7, .214 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (undisclosed), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.