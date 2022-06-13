RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Nationals’ Strasburg heading back to IL after 1 start

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 6:02 PM

Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.

Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.

The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced before Monday night’s game that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury.

“He threw his bullpen (on Saturday). The next day he didn’t feel so good,” Martinez said. “We were hoping it was just something that would go away. It didn’t. Today, we sent him to get an MRI. We don’t have any results back yet.”

Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made eight starts since, going 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games. The three-time All-Star is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career.

He took the loss Thursday night at Miami, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five with two walks. Strasburg made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut.

“He said he felt good after the game,” Martinez said. “He said (his) legs felt fatigued, which was normal. But other than that, he said he felt fine.”

