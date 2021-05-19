Nationals change mask policy, capacity limits for upcoming home games

The Washington Nationals are changing its face mask policy at Nationals Park starting Friday for the team's upcoming home gaming.

The Washington Nationals are changing their face mask policy at Nationals Park starting Friday for the team’s upcoming home games, in accordance with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Monday announcement about mask requirements in the District.

Beginning Friday, May 21, fully vaccinated attendees will not be required to wear a face mask at games. A news release said that applies to seating indoors and outdoors. Attendees that are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a face mask, except when eating or drinking in their seats.

Additionally, the park will begin operating at 100% capacity beginning June 10.

The release said that on Friday and Sunday, the D.C. Department of Health will have stations right outside Nationals Park to offer free Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone from the D.C. area — and you don’t have to be attending a game to get a vaccine.

Anyone can receive a shot on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the corner of 1st Street and Potomac Avenue near the grand staircase at First Base Gate, according to the release.

