CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals racing to meet…

Nationals racing to meet donation goal for inaugural 5K charity race

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

April 17, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Nationals are just one week away from kicking off their inaugural Home Run Charity 5K. And like just about every other race during the pandemic, the starting and finishing lines can be anywhere you want, since it’s virtual.

“You can run this race wherever you are, in a pod with friends and family in your neighborhood or by yourself,” said Tal Alter, the CEO of Nationals Philanthropies.

The lead sponsor of the race is the Congressional Baseball Charities, the same group that puts on the annual Congressional Baseball Game held at Nationals Park. It costs $60 to register.

“We’re running the race just like an in-person race,” explained Alter. “People will get a finisher medal, a T-shirt, a race bib and a gaiter all branded with Nationals branding and the event branding as well.”

The Nationals will mail the race packet out if you sign up, but at this point you may not get it in time to run the race. However you can also swing by the ballpark and pick one up, said Alter.

“We’re doing as much as we can to make this feel like a real community event,” he added.

The “race” can be run anytime between April 23 and April 30. The goal is to raise $250,000 dollars. So far more than 1,300 people have signed up to run the race, with nearly $170,000 raised.

All money raised will help support the community impact work of Nationals Philanthropies.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up