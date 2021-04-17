Nationals racing to meet donation goal for inaugural 5K charity race

The Nationals are a week away from kicking off their inaugural Home Run Charity 5K.

The Nationals are just one week away from kicking off their inaugural Home Run Charity 5K. And like just about every other race during the pandemic, the starting and finishing lines can be anywhere you want, since it’s virtual.

“You can run this race wherever you are, in a pod with friends and family in your neighborhood or by yourself,” said Tal Alter, the CEO of Nationals Philanthropies.

The lead sponsor of the race is the Congressional Baseball Charities, the same group that puts on the annual Congressional Baseball Game held at Nationals Park. It costs $60 to register.

“We’re running the race just like an in-person race,” explained Alter. “People will get a finisher medal, a T-shirt, a race bib and a gaiter all branded with Nationals branding and the event branding as well.”

The Nationals will mail the race packet out if you sign up, but at this point you may not get it in time to run the race. However you can also swing by the ballpark and pick one up, said Alter.

“We’re doing as much as we can to make this feel like a real community event,” he added.

The “race” can be run anytime between April 23 and April 30. The goal is to raise $250,000 dollars. So far more than 1,300 people have signed up to run the race, with nearly $170,000 raised.

All money raised will help support the community impact work of Nationals Philanthropies.