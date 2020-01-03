Will Harris to join Washington Nationals

Former Astros reliever Will Harris has agreed to join the Nationals.

Nationals’ fans cheered when Astros reliever Will Harris gave up the go-ahead home run to Howie Kendrick in Game 7 of the World Series and now Nationals fans reportedly will be cheering for Harris.

Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract, the team announced Friday.

The multiyear commitment to the 35-year-old Harris emphasizes the Nationals need to strengthen the bullpen. Yes, the Nationals won the World Series, but in the regular season the team’s bullpen ranked dead last in Major League Baseball with a 5.66 ERA.

Harris will be remembered for his home run gaffe to Kendrick in Game 7 and a two-run shot to Anthony Rendon that gave the Nationals a 5-2 lead in Game 6, but overall Harris did well in the post season with a 0.93 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.

He had been with Houston since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016.

In the regular season, Harris had a 1.50 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 60 innings. Harris is right-hander who might primarily be used in the eighth inning as a set up man for closer Sean Doolittle.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.