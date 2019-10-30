‘Priceless’: After Game 6 win, Nats fans in Houston are riled up for World Series final

There weren't many Washington Nationals fans at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series, but those who made it out to Houston were not at a loss for words at the Nats' 7-2 win Tuesday night.

Here comes game 7. Not a ton of Nats fans here but those who came had a lot to say. Hear about it @WTOP pic.twitter.com/mfQqUTWyTi — John Domen (@JDDsays) October 30, 2019

One Nats fan, D.C. native Matthew Crisostomo, who spoke to WTOP’s John Domen after Game 6 said he looked for “the red speckles in the crowd, but we were outnumbered by far.”

But the few Nats fans didn’t phase him. He said he took a 5 a.m., red eye flight from Los Angeles — where Cisostomo now lives — to Houston simply because he “could not miss this game whatsoever.”

As far as what he paid for it?

“I don’t want to talk about it,” Cristosomo said, laughing. “It’s priceless. This whole experience is priceless.”

Silver Spring, Maryland native Aaron Sachs, who now lives in Sugarland, Texas, was about to look at ticket prices for Game 7 when he spoke to Domen. He said he’s pretty confident the outcome of that game would favor his home team.

“I was standing in line coming to the ballpark at 3:30 [p.m.] today and I saw the news … that [Max] Scherzer is good to go, and I got fired up for tonight,” Sachs said. “We just need this one. Scherzer’s got Game 7.”

Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled Game 5 hours before the first pitch on Sunday, but he’s now primed to return for Game 7.

Sam Luwis was just as excited to have Scherzer back. But he was confident that the Nationals would win Tuesday night and force a Game 7, even before he heard the good news of the pitcher’s return.

“[He’s] the best pitcher in baseball. You can’t ask for anything else,” said Luwis. “Only one team has Max Scherzer.”

Luwis said that although they were surrounded by Astros fans, they were really friendly — a common theme seen throughout this World Series season.

Erin Coates, who lives just down the road from Nats Park, also attested to the friendliness of the crowd.

“I was expecting to come into an opposing crowd. They weren’t a super negative crowd,” Coates told Domen, with all the excitement and joy still in her voice.

“I had a great time tonight. It’s the best night ever. I’m truly speechless. Maybe you can tell I’m at a loss for words. I’m speechless for this team. I’ve been speechless the entire month of October. They just keep shocking me, surprising me,” Coates said.

WTOP didn’t catch up with Sachs to confirm he would attend Game 7, but it’s fair to say his hopes of a win are high.

“This is, one or two years ago — it’s not the same for them,” he said, referring to the Astros winning the World Series back in 2017. “Nats fans, we want it more. We care more about the team — we cherish it.”

Here’s some celebrating too. Lots of happiness coming to @WTOP pic.twitter.com/uYLp87oDqr — John Domen (@JDDsays) October 30, 2019

WTOP’s John Domen reported from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has to be restrained after being ejected for arguing an interference call during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP/Matt Slocum) During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is congratulated after being taken out of the game during the ninth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (AP/Matt Slocum)



Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a home run off Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (AP/Eric Gay) Juan Soto is the youngest player in @MLB history to hit 3 HRs in a #WorldSeries. Juan Soto has more HRs in this #Postseason (5) than any player 21 or younger in *any* Postseason.



Players from the Washington Nationals practice in the stadium before Game 6 of the World Series in Houston, Texas. (WTOP/George Wallace) (AP/Jeff Roberson) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto watches his home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles reacts after striking out during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Chef Jose Andres, center, takes a photo with a fan during Game 5 of a baseball World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Andres threw out the first pitch. (AP/Andrew Harnik) Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel forces out Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner at first during the sixth inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez yells at the home plate umpire during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) President Donald Trump, top center, stands and applauds as members of the military, foreground, are recognized during Game 5 of a baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP/Andrew Harnik) Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., takes a selfie with President Donald Trump during the seventh inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Nationals Park is seen before Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) President Donald Trump watches during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer speaks during a news conference before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. Scherzer was slated to start Sunday’s World Series game, has been scratched with spasms in his neck and right trapezius. After a rainy start the day of Game 5, the sun finally began shining on Nationals Park hours before the game. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) Members of the Washington Nationals watch during the ninth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. The Astros won 8-1 to tie the series 2-2. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Members of the Washington Nationals watch during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, left, forces out Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner at first to end the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) celebrates after his grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman hits a grand slam during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Many Nats fans are calling it a night, in the 7th. This as the Nats trail the Astros 8-1. @WTOP #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0BFlPB4edE — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) October 27, 2019 Washington Nationals relief pitcher Tanner Rainey throws against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Washington Nationals’ Gerardo Parra scores past Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris celebrates after the final out in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Washington Nationals’ Trea Turner reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Nats fans at Dacha near the Nats Park cheer as the National put one on the board. @WTOP #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kmHIod4tYR — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) October 27, 2019 If you can’t squeeze into the bar, watch through the window. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Houston Astros’ Robinson Chirinos, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Carlos Correa during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Houston Astros’ George Springer can’t catch a foul ball hit by Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Washington Nationals’ Adam Eaton reacts after flying out during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon) Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos can’t catch a foul ball hit by Washington Nationals’ Patrick Corbin during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, left, celebrates after Houston Astros’ Robinson Chirinos made the last out in the top of the first inning during Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky) Washington Nationals’ Yan Gomes celebrates after a double against the Houston Astros during the third inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) A packed house at the Salt Line, a bar near Nationals Park, during Game 4 of the World Series. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Houston Astros’ Michael Brantley scores past Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes on a hit by Yuli Gurriel during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve celebrates with Carlos Correa after scoring during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Jeff Roberson) Washington Senators great Frank Howard was part of the festivities before Game 4. (WTOP/Dave Preston) Half an hour before Game 4, Nats Park is already packed. (WTOP/Jonathan Warner) Two D.C. Fire and EMS trucks hold up an American flag outside Nats Park ahead of Game 4. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) Fans filed into Nationals Park ahead of Game 4. (WTOP/Mike Murillo) D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter) D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter) D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter) D.C. police helicopter captures scenes at the Navy Yard at Nationals Park during Game 3 of the World Series. (Courtesy D.C. police via Twitter) The Nats and Astros are introduced during Game 3 of the World Series. (WTOP/Jonathan Warner) Fans watch Game 3 of the World Series from a bar near Nationals Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) The scene outside Nationals Park ahead of Game 3 on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (WTOP/Brennan Haselton) The scene outside Nationals Park ahead of Game 3 on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (WTOP/Brennan Haselton) The Washington Nationals warm up during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon) Fans try to catch a ball during batting practice for Game 3 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Meyer Cabrera, 12, left, talks with is dad Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon) (L-R) Anthony Rendon #6, Howie Kendrick #47 and Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals warm up during batting practice before Game 3 of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on Oct. 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton) Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals warms up during batting practice before Game 3 of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on Oct. 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton) Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon warms up during batting practice before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon) Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz take a selfie with Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz give Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto a cake for his 21st birthday before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) David Ortiz talks to Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz watch Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto swing the bat before Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington. (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Bill Nye takes selfies in the dugout during batting practice prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton) Bill Nye takes selfies in the dugout during batting practice prior to Game Three of the 2019 World Series against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on October 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images/Will Newton) A photo of the field in Houston before Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace) The crowd at Minute Maid Park cheer on their respective teams during Game 2 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. (WTOP/George Wallace) WTOP’s George Wallace traveled to Houston to cover the game. Follow him on Twitter for updates. (WTOP/George Wallace) Some 14,500 fans attend a watch party for Game 2 of the World Series at Nationals Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Astros fans show their spirit during Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace) Nats’ Ryan Zimmerman meets NBC Washington legend Pat Collins in Texas during Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/George Wallace) WTOP’s George Wallace and NBC Washington’s Pat Collins are in Texas for Game 2 of the World Series. (Courtesy George Wallace) Nats gear is in high demand, as fans line up to buy them at the team store at Nationals Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A fan shows off his custom-made shirt during a watch party at Nationals Park for Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Fans lines up at Nats Park for a watch party for Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A Washington Nationals player reaches for a ball during batting practice before Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Fans show support during a watch party at Nationals Park for the Washington Nationals, as the team takes on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A Nats fan wears a shark costume during a watch party for Game 2 of the World Series at Nationals Park in D.C. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A fan wears a shirt referencing Nationals player Howie Kendrick during a watch party at Nationals Park for Game 2 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Max Scherzer fans watch Game 1 of the World Series during a watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Eric Gay) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals’ Victor Robles can’t catch a ball hit by Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles can’t get s glove on a single by Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel during the third inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) A Houston Astros fan gives a thumbs up before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) Melissa Guitron waits for the start of Game 1 of the baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, right, and Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez meet during introductions before Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Members of the Washington Nationals stand on the field Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, during tribute to umpire Eric Cooper, who died last weekend, before Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/Matt Slocum) Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run during the second inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP/David J. Phillip) Fans gather at Nats Park for a watch party of Game 1 of the World Series. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A fan dressed up as “Captain Obvious” holds a sign during a Nats watch party in D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A fan holds a poster of Nats pitcher Max Scherzer during a Game 1 watch party at Nats Park. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Rain does not keep fans away for a watch party for Game 1 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Fans line up at Nationals Park during a rainy day in D.C. for a World Series Game 1 watch party. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) ( 1 /111) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

