Astros fan thanks Nats supporters in newspaper ad

The Washington Nationals’ backs are against the wall in the World Series, but their fans have already won something: the appreciation of opposing supporters.

The Washington Nationals’ backs are against the wall in the World Series, but their fans have already won something: the appreciation of opposing supporters.

An anonymous Houston Astros fan took out a quarter-page ad in The Washington Post on Monday that thanked the D.C. area for the hospitality and good cheer they’d been shown on their trip to D.C. to watch their team take on the Nats.

“Whether in restaurants, on the way to the game, or at our seats, Nats fans have been nothing but thoroughly friendly, engaging and welcoming,” the fan wrote in the ad. “Sure, as we walk around in our rainbow Astros gear there is the typical good-natured banter, but none of the true vitriol we have experienced in other cities.”

The fan said they were writing the open letter before Game 5, and concluded, “however the Series ends, our family thanks you!”

This 1/4-page ad from “an anonymous and appreciative Astros fan” ran in today’s Washington Post Sports section. pic.twitter.com/W7gvxE4boR — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) October 28, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.