Nats fan dresses as World Series trophy costume

Some fans wear Nats hats, special shirts, lucky underwear, and even shark costumes, but not everyone wears a World Series trophy outfit.

Nats fan Kora Findler shows the detail that goes into her Commissioner’s Trophy costume. (Courtesy Kora Findler) Kora Findler models her World Series costume. (Courtesy Kora Findler) Kora Findler leaves no detail behind in making her World Series costume. (Courtesy Kora Findler) Kora Findler hopes to wear her World Series costume to Game 4. (Courtesy Kora Findler) Nats fan Kora Findler shows the detail that goes into her Commissioner’s Trophy costume. (Courtesy Kora Findler) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Nationals fans are finding different ways to show love for their team in the World Series. Although some wear Nats hats, special shirts, lucky underwear, and shark costumes: you’ve never seen anything like this.

Washington sports fan, Kora Findler, attracted a lot of attention in a dress she made to support the Capital’s Stanley Cup victory. Her detailed Stanley Cup replica dress earned her the name, “Lady Stanley,” last year.

Now, Findler has taken up the mantle as Mrs. World Series, and she’s created a new dress that looks identical to baseball’s biggest prize: the Commissioner’s Trophy.

The dress took over 60 hours to make, with 30 flags representing each Major League Baseball team.

“The flags rise up from a silver baseball that has longitude and latitude lines, representing the world. It’s all stitched up in gold,” Findler said.

Findler said the dress has nothing to do with bringing the team luck.

“I don’t see this as luck at all, I mean, I, personally, am just a huge fan, and just want to see it as a support.”

Her World Series dress is larger than her Stanley Cup replica in the interest that it’s a “little more cumbersome, because you can’t sit down it,” she said.

Findler, her husband and a few friends have standing room-only tickets for Game 4 of the World Series, which sealed her decision on what kind of dress to make.

Nationals Park will likely be packed with people anticipating to see Findler’s new creation, and to watch the game. Of the costume, Findler said, “I have my own space in it because I’m in my own cage basically, everybody else may be packed in, but I’ll at least have a foot or so on either side of me”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.