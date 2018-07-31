Nationals trade reliever Brandon Kintzler to Cubs

The Washington Nationals didn't make any major moves before Tuesday afternoon's MLB trade deadline, but they did offload veteran reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs.

WASHINGTON — With less than an hour before Tuesday afternoon’s Major League Baseball nonwaiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals traded reliever Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league pitcher Jhon Romero.

Kintzler, who turns 34 Wednesday, is 1-2 with two saves and a 3.59 ERA in 45 relief appearances with Washington this season. He was acquired before last year’s trade deadline from Minnesota, after which he went 2-1 with a save and a 3.46 ERA in 27 relief appearances with the Nats.

The former closer saved 29 games overall last year, when he made his lone All-Star appearance. He is making $5 million this season and has an option for next year at either a $10 million cost to the team, or the option for Kintzler to decide between a $5 million buyout or the ability to test the open market.

Romero is a 23-year-old right-handed reliever who has gone 1-2 with nine saves and a 3.27 ERA in 32 appearances for Class A Myrtle Beach.

There was speculation earlier in the day that the Nats might trade All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper, but GM Mike Rizzo put those to bed Tuesday morning, leaving it unclear whether the team would buy or sell before the deadline. Teams can still make moves in August, but players must clear waivers before being traded.

