Nats’ GM denies rumors of Harper trade: Report

Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After reports that the team was entertaining offers for Bryce Harper, Nationals GM Mike Rizzo is reportedly denying rumors that superstar outfielder is on the market -- all this as the clock counts down to the nonwaiver trading deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Keep up with the latest.

WASHINGTON – The general manager of the Washington Nationals has denied rumors that the team is thinking of trading superstar outfielder Bryce Harper.

On Tuesday morning, The Washington Post reported that after a sleepless night, Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo told them “Bryce is not going anywhere. I believe in this team.”

The denial caps off a 12-hour span in which it was reported that the team was entertaining offers for Harper and moving from potential contenders to potential sellers as the trade deadline approached.

The deadline for nonwaiver trades is 4 p.m. Tuesday. After that, any players involved in a trade must be waived, with any team having the opportunity to pick them up if they’ll take on the player’s contract.

MLB.com reported the Nationals had made it known to other teams that Harper is indeed available.

The website added the Cleveland Indians have had regular talks about a possible Harper deal, but those discussions have not picked up any momentum.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox reported the Nationals have been “sending out feelers” on Harper to gauge possible interest from other teams.

Harper is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Nationals face the prospect of losing him then to another team without getting anything in return. Before the start of the 2018 campaign, Harper made it clear he did not want to discuss his future.

Runaway division leaders the last two seasons, the Washington Nationals are struggling to stay in the 2018 race.

With the team set to begin a home series against the Mets Tuesday night, the Nationals are six games out of first place in the NL East and six games out of the second wild-card spot.

