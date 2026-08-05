Mystics beat the Wings 96-92 to complete a 20-point comeback for 5th straight win

Shakira Austin had 27 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cotie McMahon scored 10 of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Mystics overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 96-92 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics drives to the basket against Awak Kuier #34 of the Dallas Wings at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics handles the ball in the first quarter against Odyssey Sims #1 of the Dallas Wings at CareFirst Arena on July 31, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Paige Bueckers #5 of the Dallas Wings shoots the ball over Kiki Iriafen #44 of the Washington Mystics during the first half of the game at CareFirst Arena on August 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Alanna Smith #8 of the Dallas Wings goes to the basket against Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics during the second half of the game at CareFirst Arena on August 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Dallas Wings v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Cotie McMahon #23 of the Washington Mystics celebrates after the game against the Dallas Wings at CareFirst Arena on August 5, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin had 27 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cotie McMahon scored 10 of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter and the Washington Mystics overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 96-92 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

Washington trailed 76-56 with three minutes left in the third quarter. But the Mystics went on a 12-0 run in the fourth to tie it at 86-all with 3:38 remaining.

McMahon completed a three-point play with three minutes left to give Washington its first lead of the game at 89-88. Then, Sonia Citron made a shot in the lane on back-to-back possessions to make it 93-88 with 1:12 left.

Washington had a foul overturned with 33.2 seconds left and McMahon scored at the other end for a 95-90 advantage.

Citron and Georgia Amoore each scored 12 points for Washington (17-12). Kiki Iriafen added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere had 10.

Jessica Shepard had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her 20th double-double of the season, and Alanna Smith added 21 points and 11 boards for Dallas (19-12). Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and Arike Ogunbowale had 15.

Dallas was held to 12 points in the fourth.

Up next

Wings: Host Golden State on Friday at American Airlines Center.

Mystics: Stay home to play Atlanta on Friday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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