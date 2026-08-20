Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Washington

Minnesota Lynx (30-7, 20-2 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (21-14, 11-5 Eastern Conference) Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (30-7, 20-2 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (21-14, 11-5 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Lynx face Washington Mystics.

The Mystics have gone 13-6 in home games. Washington averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lynx are 16-2 in road games. Minnesota is third in the WNBA allowing 83.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Washington averages 81.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 83.4 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Washington gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last meeting 78-76 on June 24, with Olivia Miles scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakira Austin is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Mystics. Sonia Citron is averaging 17.3 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Natasha Howard is averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. Miles is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 93.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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