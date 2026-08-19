Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin have double-doubles as the Mystics beat the Tempo 93-82

The Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Toronto Tempo 93-82 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight home victory.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics beat the short-handed Toronto Tempo 93-82 on Wednesday night for their eighth straight home victory.

Austin secured her 16th double-double of the season and Iriafen notched her 15th as Washington outrebounded Toronto 43-27. Iriafen shot 8 of 12 from the field.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Washington (21-14). Sonia Citron had 13 points and six assists. The Mystics scored 38 points in the paint, nearly missing their 12th straight game with 40-plus.

With the Tempo’s top three scorers — Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and Nyara Sabally — sitting out the second game of a back-to-back, Kiki Rice led Toronto (10-25) with 19 points. Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and eight rebounds as the expansion Tempo lost their 12th straight.

Washington began the second quarter with a 12-0 run to go ahead 37-24 as the Tempo missed their first five shots. The Mystics outscored Toronto 22-9 in the second for a 47-33 lead at the break.

Onyenwere made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to extend Washington’s lead to 60-42 midway through the third.

Up next

Tempo: Host Portland on Friday.

Mystics: Stay home to play Minnesota on Friday.

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