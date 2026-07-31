Mystics beat the Wings for 1st 4-game winning streak since 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 22 points and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Shakira Austin scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds, Kiki Iriafen added 22 points and nine rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Dallas Wings 81-75 on Friday night.

Washington (16-12) has won four straight for the first time since September 2020.

Cotie McMahon made Washington’s final field goal with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 71-68 lead. Then, the Mystics closed it out by going 10 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Sonia Citron finished with 16 points for Washington despite going 3 of 18 from the field. Citron went 10 of 10 at the free-throw line, while Dallas only attempted 13.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (18-11) with 23 points. Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half. The Wings have lost three of their last four games.

DREAM 98, STORM 89

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 98-89 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Reese grabbed six offensive rebounds to pass Brionna Jones (136) for the most in a season by a Dream player — doing so in just 27 games.

Naz Hillmon added 18 points for Atlanta (18-10) and Allisha Gray had 16 points. Jones scored 14 points off the bench and Jordin Canada had 10 points and nine assists. Rhyne Howard, averaging 17.2 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting.

Natisha Hiedeman led Seattle (6-25) with 23 points. Dominique Malonga had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Ezi Magbegor scored 12 off the bench. Flau’jae Johnson went 2 of 11 from the field.

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