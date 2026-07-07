Kaitlyn Chen scores 14 and Valkyries shut down the Mystics for 5th straight victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points off the bench and the Golden State Valkyries shut down the Washington…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kaitlyn Chen scored 14 points off the bench and the Golden State Valkyries shut down the Washington Mystics 62-49 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Golden State (15-7) set a franchise record for the fewest points allowed in a game. The Valkyries held the Mystics to 18-of-60 shooting (30%), including 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Chen made six of her nine shots in just 21 minutes to help Golden State’s bench players reach 39 points. Veronica Burton was the Valkyries’ highest-scoring starter with seven points.

Kiki Iriafen had 12 points and nine rebounds for Washington (10-10), which had won five of its previous seven games. Shakira Austin had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mystics were without starter Sonia Citron (knee) for a second straight game.

SUN 90, LYNX 89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brittney Griner scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Kennedy Burke added 16 points off the bench, including two 3-pointers in the final three minutes, and Connecticut beat Minnesota.

Burke made a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Sun a five-point lead, and Griner added a shot in the lane with 1:25 left to make it 84-79.

Burke sank a wide open 3-pointer from the top of the key with 44.5 seconds left for an 87-84 lead. Then, former Lynx forward Diamond Miller made a key block for Connecticut and Griner sealed it on a layup with 18.2 left for another five-point advantage.

Leila Lacan had 13 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 10 points and eight rebounds for Connecticut (5-16), which won its second road game of the season.

Kayla McBride scored 28 points for Minnesota (15-6) and Courtney Williams had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Natasha Howard scored 18.

STORM 82, SPARKS 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 23 points, Natisha Hiedeman added 15 and Seattle beat Los Angeles.

Jade Melbourne had 11 points for Seattle (6-17), which improved to 2-9 away from home this season. Katie Lou Samuelson scored nine points on three 3-pointers and Awa Fam had four of Seattle’s 14 steals.

Dearica Hamby scored 17 points for Los Angeles (9-10), which has lost three straight games. Nneka Ogwumike had 14 points and 11 rebounds against her former team. Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) and Cameron Brink (left ankle) did not play.

Johnson scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Seattle to a 20-15 lead. The Storm led 48-37 at the break after holding the Sparks to 16.7% shooting from 3-point range.

Los Angeles scored just eight points in the third quarter as Seattle pulled ahead 68-48. It was the fewest points scored in a quarter this season for the Sparks.

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