Lacan, Nelson-Ododa each score 12 and Sun beat Mystics

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each scored 12 points, Kennedy Burke had 11 off the bench…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Leila Lacan and Olivia Nelson-Ododa each scored 12 points, Kennedy Burke had 11 off the bench and the Connecticut Sun beat the Washington Mystics 68-57 on Friday night.

Nelson-Ododa added nine rebounds for Connecticut (4-15), which has won back-to-back games for the first time all year. Lacan had four steals.

Brittney Griner and Charlisse Leger-Walker had 10 points apiece.

Georgia Amoore led all scorers with 14 points. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen each netted 11 as the Mystics (8-9) had three players finish in double digits.

SKY 124, FIRE 84

CHICAGO (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso set a WNBA record by shooting 13 for 13 from the field, scoring a career-high 30 points to lead Chicago to a victory over Portland.

Cardoso had the most field goals without a miss in league history and also grabbed eight rebounds as Chicago (5-12) won back-to-back games for the first time since May 9-13.

The Sky also surpassed the franchise record for points in a game of 114, with Jacy Sheldon’s fourth-quarter layup breaking the mark.

Sydney Taylor added 29 points and has scored 20 or more four times this season, second among all rookies. Only Olivia Miles has more with seven.

Azura Stevens had 12 while Skylar Diggins and Courtney Vandersloot — who made her season debut after returning from injury — each scored 10.

Bridget Carleton led Portland with 20 points, and Carla Leite had 18 for the Fire (8-10), who made nine 3-pointers.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.