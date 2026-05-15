Sonia Citron scores 30 as Mystics top Fever 104-102 in OT despite Caitlin Clark’s heroics

Sonia Citron scored 30 points, Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics edged the Indiana Fever 104-102 on Friday night after Caitlin Clark forced overtime with a dramatic 3-pointer and 17 points in the fourth quarter.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 15: Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Andy Lyons) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 15: Sonia Citron #22 of the Washington Mystics shoots the ball against the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Andy Lyons) INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sonia Citron scored 30 points, Kiki Iriafen had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Mystics edged the Indiana Fever 104-102 on Friday night after Caitlin Clark forced overtime with a dramatic 3-pointer and 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Clark hit a 3 from the left wing with 1.7 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 89-all. Citron swished a shot from half-court but didn’t release the ball before the buzzer. Then Citron had five points and two assists in the extra period.

Iriafen and Citron, who combined for 44 points after halftime, were 21 of 31 from the field as the Mystics (2-1) shot 56%. Shakira Austin added 19 points and rookie Cotie McMahon, in her first game, contributed 13, five in overtime.

Clark finished with 32 points and seven 3s. Kelsey Mitchell added 24 points for the Fever (1-2) but missed two free throws in the last minute of overtime and a contested 2 from the left corner as time expired. Monique Billings had 10 points.

Aliyah Boston had nine points for the Fever but left the game with two minutes left in the third quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return.

Indiana had 17 3s on 42 attempts but was outscored 48-28 in the paint.

The Fever hit 6 of 7 3-point attempts in the first quarter for a 28-21 lead. Washington scored the last five points of the first quarter and outscored the Fever 20-9 in the second to lead 41-37 at the break.

The Mystics led by 14 in the second half but Clark hit three 3s as Indiana started the fourth quarter with a 12-2.

Up next

Washington continues its four-game trip at Dallas on Monday.

Indiana hosts Seattle on Sunday in the second of four straight home games.

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