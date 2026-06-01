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Chicago faces Washington on 4-game skid

The Associated Press

June 1, 2026, 2:10 AM

Chicago Sky (3-5, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-4, 2-1 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mystics -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky heads into the matchup with Washington Mystics as losers of four in a row.

Washington finished 10-12 at home and 8-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2025-26 season. The Mystics averaged 77.1 points per game last season, 37.4 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

Chicago went 10-34 overall last season while going 4-17 in Eastern Conference play. The Sky averaged 75.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 85.8 last season.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: day to day (foot), Gabriela Jaquez: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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