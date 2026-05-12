Seattle visits Toronto after Mabrey’s 27-point game

Seattle Storm (1-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (1-1, 0-1 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo takes on the Seattle Storm after Marina Mabrey scored 27 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 68-65 loss to the Washington Mystics.

Toronto hits the court for the second game in franchise history. The Tempo fell to the Washington Mystics 68-65 in their first WNBA game.

Seattle finished 23-21 overall with a 13-9 record on the road last season. The Storm shot 45.0% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Tempo: Maria Conde: out (not injury related), Yvonne Ejim: out for season (personal).

Storm: Awa Fam: out (not injury related), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (knee), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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